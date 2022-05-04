ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho demonstrators show up to protest possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

By By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOISE — Demonstrators showed up in downtown Boise throughout Tuesday to protest the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

A leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito signaling the U.S. Supreme Court’s possible overturn was obtained by Politico and published on Monday.

The draft opinion stated that the majority of the court is expected to rule to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks and in consequence overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the draft is authentic.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote in the draft.

Protests in favor of abortion access and opposing the draft began Tuesday. Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Statehouse with signs.

“We’re not going to go back to a time when abortion was illegal and women were dying because of botched abortions,” said Emily Walton, the organizer of the morning protest.

Idaho Democratic lawmakers released a statement on the matter on Tuesday, saying the law of the land is what protects the privacy between a patient and their abortion provider.

Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, warned in a statement that overturning Roe v. Wade “will have especially dangerous consequences for the women and girls living in states like Idaho.” Survivors of rape or incest would see their protections stripped away under such a ruling, she added.

“There are hundreds — likely thousands — of reasons an individual seeks out this safe, legal, medical procedure, but one thread unites them all: her choice,” Wintrow said. “Dismantling national protection for this most essential component of bodily autonomy is breathtaking in both its senselessness and its cruelty. Americans know that. Idahoans know that.”

Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson said in a statement that the person who leaked the draft should be held responsible.

“My thoughts on the issue have always been clear: the rights of infants, mothers, and healthcare providers who oppose abortion must be protected. I have long fought for pro-life legislation in Congress, and I will continue to do so, regardless of the destructive attempts to undermine and intimidate those who disagree,” Simpson said in the statement.

In March, Gov. Brad Little signed SB 1309 into law, which would make abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy and allow family members of abortion patients to sue abortion providers and collect a minimum sum of $20,000.

This bill was passed by the Idaho House the same day legislators shot down a bill to increase access to birth control in the state.

SB 1309 was later halted by the Idaho Supreme Court after Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, claiming that it violates the Constitution, to review one more time before making a final decision.

The Idaho Legislature also passed another law in 2020 that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother that would be triggered if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the Idaho Press previously reported. The law would take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court decision.

Many Idaho representatives voiced their opinions about abortion in the 2022 legislative session, claiming that Idaho has a duty to “protect the unborn.”

The U.S. Supreme Court draft is not law and could evolve before its final release. The court is expected to make a decision in late June or early July, according to the Associated Press.

If enacted, the reversal would put abortion into the hands of the states.

Comments / 17

spudnik199
3d ago

Why are the women in pro abortion photos the least likely to get pregnant? I could swear some of these women couldn't get touched in a male prison.

Reply(1)
16
Jose Torres
2d ago

Jane Roe lie to the world in her last made video she said she lie and the government told her to lie and paid her money to do it so woman believe this bull and her daughter is done the same thing.wake up people..

Reply
3
Trump s corrupt
2d ago

Fun to read posts from our religious right cultist. Of course murder is their go to and judging peoples' looks is always cool. Deplorable is only thing that I can come up with.

Reply(6)
5
Idaho State Journal

