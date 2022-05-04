ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool today with storms moving in Friday

WOWK
 3 days ago

Bryan Hughes has a look at your midday forecast update. Marshall safety only player in WV to hear name called …....

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Storms expected later this evening in the Mid-South

Tracking a cold front to move into the Mid-South tonight delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms tonight could be strong with gusty winds, and small hail, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Storms tonight will not impact everyone, some of us will get missed as...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May The Fourth#State Senate#Coffee Shop#Us Senate#Tax Levy#Cvb Msac
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain moves in Thursday night

Thursday night into Friday morning will see an increased chance for strong storms. “Expect another very warm day with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry daytime hours. Tonight we’ll watch a complex of storms move in. Models still don’t agree
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A pleasant day Thursday before soggy and chilly weather returns

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WCPO

Rain and storm timeline

Pockets of rain and isolated downpours are in store for the Tri-State right into Friday with chances on Saturday too. Now, following our Mother's Day weekend, the temperatures look like summer. The wet weather continues through the overnight and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder as the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Here comes the rain...for tomorrow

Bryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast. Friends and coworkers remember man in fatal Cabell …. MacCorkle Ave in S. Charleston back open after crash. 2 WV Congressmen battle for same seat in the House. Be on the lookout for storms Friday. Flatwoods Update: Officer off ventilator, recovering.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
natureworldnews.com

Texas Tornadoes Provided Insights About Storm Chasing

On Wednesday, multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Texas and Oklahoma, providing storm chasers with some of the most beautiful tornado photos available. However, when night fell, one storm scared a lot of chasers. Storm Chasing. Storm chasing is described as the intentional chase of any extreme weather phenomena for any...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast

A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and more stormy weather was expected Thursday.Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said. The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Thunderstorms today and COOLER Saturday

Bryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast. Crews search for man thought to be missing in Milton …. West Virginia rests its case in major opioid trial. Kiessling’s motion for stay denied by WV Supreme …. Mayor speaks on flooding becoming the ‘new normal’ …
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Wayne county residents battle flash flooding

Many residents in Wayne county are dealing with the aftermath of Fridays flash flooding. Kanawha County Public Library to reopen main library …. Crews search for man thought to be missing in Milton …. West Virginia rests its case in major opioid trial. Kiessling’s motion for stay denied by WV...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy