Polson, MT

Tennis Roundup: Polson netters sweep Columbia Falls

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

POLSON — Polson topped Columbia Falls in tennis duals on April 28, both by scores of 6-1.

Clara Todd and Sierra Lundeen won singles matches and Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith were doubles winners.

Lexi Olberholzer of Columbia Falls def. Polson’s Karli Owen in No. 4 singles.

For the boys, Torrin Ellis and Chris Lake were singles winners, as were doubles pair Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee.

Columbia Falls’ Logan Heupel prevailed in three sets over Polson’s Brock Henriksen.

Girls: Polson 6, Columbia Falls 1

Singles: Clara Todd (Polson) def. Cloey Ramage 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Sierra Lundeen (Polson) def. Lillian McDonald 6-0, 6-0; Liz Tolley (Polson) def. Mackenzie Nelson 6-2, 6-3; Lexi Olberholzer (CF) def. Karli Owen 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith (Polson) def. Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams 6-3, 6-2; Lucy Violett/Summer Newman (Polson) def. Abby Biel/Anne Lybbert 6-3, 6-1; Lauren Collinge/Piper Hoxie (Polson) def. Zerita McAtee/Zoey Byrd 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Boys: Polson 6, Columbia Falls 1

Singles: Torrin Ellis (Polson) def. Orion Barta 6-1, 6-0; Logan Heupel (CF) def. Brock Henderson 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Chris Lake (Polson) def. Jax Ramage 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Casey Trosper (Polson) def. Karson Warren 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee (Polson) def. Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert 6-3, 6-2; Colter Wilson/Tate Berenson (Polson) def. Caleb Donsbach/Will Pickard 7-6(7-5), 6-4; Otto Lund/Ashten Nelson (Polson) def. Silas Ypma/Connor Zumalt 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Pirates split with Havre

HAVRE — It was a tale of two teams on Monday at the Havre tennis courts.

The visiting Pirate girls rolled past the Blue Ponies, 6-1. Even the match Polson lost, it won.

The Pirate No. 3 doubles team of Piper Hoxie and Summer Newman downed the Havre team of Cat Kaftan and Mylee Shennum 6-1, 6-2, but had to forfeit the match because Hoxie had already played singles.

On the boys side, the news wasn’t so good for Polson. Havre, the defending class A state champs, claimed a 6-1 victory.

Otto Lund was the lone bright spot for the Pirates as he downed Gavin Hall 6-7 (7-2 in the tiebreak) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls: Polson 6, Havre 1

Singles: Clara Todd, P, def. Kate Hemmer 6-0, 6-1; Sierra Lundeen, P, def. Tanya Ralph 6-2, 6-1; Piper Hoxie, P, def. Kylie Greenwood, 6-2, 6-0; Hope Morrison, P, def. Lindsey Leinwand 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Camilla Foresti/Katie Smith, P, def. Grace Crantz/Courtney Burchard 7-5 6-1; Lucy Violette/Karli Owen, P, def. Lacy Preeshi/Claurdia Ucin Arego 4-6 6-2 6-3; Cat Kaftan/Mylee Shennum, H, won by forfeit.

Boys: Havre 6, Polson 1

Singles: Josh Currie, H, def. Torrin Ellis 6-0, 6-4; Jared Rosgaard, H, def. Chris Lake 6-2 7-5; Otto Lund, P, def. Gavin Hall, 6-7 (7-2) 6-2 6-3; Kendall Pleninger, H, def. Casey Trosper 1-6 7-6 (7-5) 10-2.

Doubles: Trenton Maloughney/Caleb Spanger, H, def. Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee 6-4 6-4; Carter Spanger/Theren Peterson, H, def. Tate Barentsen/Colter Wilson 6-4 4-6 6-4; Tre Gary/Reid Kato, H, def. Brock Henriksen/Noah Trosper 6-4 6-2.

Ronan netters swept at Bigfork

Beau Decker and Dillon PrettyOnTop won their singles matches to secure the Chiefs’ lone boys victories at Bigfork on April 28.

The Bigfork boys prevailed 5-2, while the girls won 4-1.

The Maidens’ lone win came in doubles play, where Aaliyah Decker and Alyssa PrettyOnTop def. Bigfork’s Ashlyn McGill and Tessa McGill 6-1, 6-0.

Boys: Bigfork 5, Ronan 2

Singles: Beau Decker (Ronan) def. George Brown 6-1,6-0; Dillon PrettyOnTop (Ronan) def. Ian McMann (R) 7-5 ,6-3(10-7); Andrew Porrovecchio (Bigfork) def. Dylan Dillard 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Folwick (Bigfork) def. Remi Stalhein 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: CadenLeonard/Blane Barrows (Bigfork) def. Jordan Gatch/Larenz Alvarez 6-0, 6-1; Landon Livingston/Logan Livingston (Bigfork) def. Tristian Buckallow/Lucas Johnston 6-1, 7-5.

Girls: Bigfork 4, Ronan 1

Singles: Callie Martinz (Bigfork) def. Madison Perry 6-0, 6-1; Emma Berreth (Bigfork) def. Angie Paca 6-0, 6-1; Hazel Lowell (Bigfork) def. Margret Deming 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Aaliyah Decker/Alyssa PrettyOnTop (Ronan) def. Ashlyn McGill/Tessa McGill 6-1, 6-0; Cassidy Reichenbach/Jade Sisler (Bigfork) def. Mollie Sydnor/Trinity Carpentier 6-0, 6-1.

Bulldogs duo wins at Bitterroot Invite

Mission’s Kayden Carter and Tre Heath-Laframbois defeated East Helena duo Higgins/Mitchell 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday at the Bitteroot Invite.

The Nos. 1 and 2 boys played in Hamilton. The Nos. 1 and 2 girls played in Corvallis, and the Nos. 3 and 4 boys and girls competed in Stevensville.

Girls singles: Eliana Foss (Hamilton) def. Lanie Keast (Mission) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Mitchell (Dillon) def. Lanie Keast (Mission) 6-3, 6-1; Reese Styrman (Stevensville) def. Allyson Umphrey (Mission) 6-1, 6-2; Janessa Chaplin (Hamilton) def. Allyson Umphrey (Mission) 6-3, 6-0.

Girls doubles: Fluckiger/Kindberg (Dillon) def. Madyson Currie/Ahni Umphrey (Mission) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Kanenwisher/Lehtola (Hamilton) def. Madyson Currie/Ahni Umphrey (Mission) 6-4, 6-0; Bailey/Schweyen (East Helena) def. Helser/Ferenez (Mission) 7-5, 6-2; Haigh/Gunset (Whitefish) def. Helser/Ferenez (Mission) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys singles: Connor Brown (East Helena) def. Rudy King (Mission) 6-4, 6-3; Ryan Beagle (Libby) def. Rudy King (Mission) 6-0, 6-0; Dillon Taylor (Loyola) def. Erich Morigeau (Mission) 6-2, 6-1.

Boys doubles: Kayden Carter/ Tre Heath-Laframbois (Mission) def. Higgins/Mitchell (East Helena) 6-2, 7-5.

Polson's Trent Wilson returns a shot in front of teammate Owen McElwee during their 6-3, 6-2 win over Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert of Columbia Falls. (Scot Heisel/Lake County Leader)

Polson's Sierra Lundeen defeated Lillian McDonald of Columbia Falls 6-0, 6-0. (Scot Heisel/Lake County Leader)

Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

