LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether she’s on the mound or at the plate, Lancaster senior Madi Balk always finds a way to make an impact for the Legends’ softball team. “One really drives the other, you know? The fact that she’s such a great pitcher makes her think as a hitter,” Lancaster head coach Kelly Ambrose said. “She thinks about what pitch could be coming, how a pitcher would attack her, and vice versa.”

LANCASTER, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO