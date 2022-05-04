The 'Doctor Strange' Movies the World Never Got to See

This Friday, Marvel Studios will release the follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by director Sam Raimi. In addition to full trailers, Marvel marketing has been pumping out action packed teasers and TV spots over the past few weeks– yet one of the sequel’s major characters remains shrouded in mystery. Actress Xochitl Gomez will be making her MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness as the Marvel comics hero, America Chavez. She can be frequently glimpsed in the footage that has been made public so far, and she features prominently in some promotional images for the film. Despite this, much of the focus has been trained on Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), though the number of different scenes and settings in which America can be spotted suggests that she will be spending a significant portion of the runtime as a member of the main crew, along with Wong (Benedict Wong) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO