State Fair of Texas takes Big Tex to a galaxy far far away in this Star Wars Day picture
DALLAS (KDAF) — May the Fourth be with you!
Of course, today (May 4) is Star Wars Day and North Texas is getting into the holiday spirit. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, you are in for a treat with fun activities and cool shoutouts.
READ: Events, things to do around DFW to celebrate Star Wars Day
The State Fair of Texas is getting in on the fun and shared this hilarious picture to Twitter . The image shows Big Texas across the stars in a galaxy far far away, equipped with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog lightsaber.
It is a green lightsaber, so that means he is on the light side.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0