State Fair of Texas takes Big Tex to a galaxy far far away in this Star Wars Day picture

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — May the Fourth be with you!

Of course, today (May 4) is Star Wars Day and North Texas is getting into the holiday spirit. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, you are in for a treat with fun activities and cool shoutouts.

READ: Events, things to do around DFW to celebrate Star Wars Day

The State Fair of Texas is getting in on the fun and shared this hilarious picture to Twitter . The image shows Big Texas across the stars in a galaxy far far away, equipped with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog lightsaber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWdBl_0fSrWyBn00
Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas via Twitter

It is a green lightsaber, so that means he is on the light side.

