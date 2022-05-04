State Fair of Texas takes Big Tex to a galaxy far far away in this Star Wars Day picture

DALLAS (KDAF) — May the Fourth be with you!

Of course, today (May 4) is Star Wars Day and North Texas is getting into the holiday spirit. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, you are in for a treat with fun activities and cool shoutouts.

The State Fair of Texas is getting in on the fun and shared this hilarious picture to Twitter . The image shows Big Texas across the stars in a galaxy far far away, equipped with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog lightsaber.

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas via Twitter

It is a green lightsaber, so that means he is on the light side.

