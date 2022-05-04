ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Davis Upset About Comments on Fifth Third Building, Potential Marting’s Development

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApkRv_0fSrWS8f00

“Everybody needs to watch and see what happens.” Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis said good things are coming as a result of the county’s purchase of the Fifth Third Building. And he is not happy with some of the negative comments he’s seen online about the county’s decision to purchase the Fifth Third building. “We’ve openly discussed the purchase of the building here in this room, I don’t know how many times.”

Davis said that no one spoke up at any of the meetings where the purchase was discussed to voice any complaints. “I just want to make that clear. It was the opposite. We got a lot of positive comments.”

The commissioner said there is a development plan in place to promote the building and get it filled as soon as possible.

Davis also seemed to comment on rumors swirling about the future of the Fifth Third Building being connected to plans for the future of the former Marting’s Building.

“If the naysayers would take the time to really read and look at what’s happening instead of drawing conclusions based on rumors and innuendo, they would find out real quick and understand that the project that’s unfolding… If you look between the two buildings and look at what Portsmouth City Council is doing and what we’re doing, you’ll figure out that there’s things moving. There’s a lot of moving parts here.”

Davis said that because a private entity is involved in the process there is a degree of confidentiality needed until any deals are finalized. “Everybody needs to watch and see what happens. Your elected officials have worked very hard to move this forward. There’s going to be even more developed soon.”

Davis said that the people offering negative comments had not attended any of the meetings where the purchase was discussed. “They’ve not called. They’ve not asked. All they want to do is throw garbage around.”

The commissioner said there will always be negative people who speak up when good things are happening. “Now is not the time for that. The Marting’s Building has set empty for 20 years. I stand amazed that there are some people who would rather the building just set there. I don’t understand that mentality. Now that someone has stepped up and said ‘I want to develop this building…’ Why would you stand in the way of such a great project? There are a lot of positive things going on in this community. I’m excited about the possibilities.”

Commissioner Scottie Powell said, “I hope that this Thursday I’ll be able to share with the board that there’s an interested party already. I think the board will be very excited to hear. I just want to make sure everything is ironed out before I share. We’re excited, there’s a lot coming.”

Davis said commissioners had been transparent throughout the whole purchase process. “If you don’t like it, contact us. Don’t put it on Facebook on the Scioto County Daily News, contact us and tell us how you feel.”

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Davis to face Lawson in November for Scioto County Commissioner.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – The incumbents fared well in Scioto County, with Republicans Bryan Davis and Scottie P. Powell having both secured a win in their races. Davis received 4,365 votes to Oran L. Crabtree’s 1,237. Davis will face off against Democrat Josh Lawson on the November ballot.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Will the 5th 3rd Bank Building Go to City of Portsmouth?

Scottie Powell, Scioto County Commissioner, shed some light on the likely plans for the 5th 3rd Bank Building that the county will soon acquire. Powell spoke with a positive tone concerning a possible partnership. According to him, city officials inspected the property and determined that it would meet their needs.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
County
Scioto County, OH
Cleveland.com

Four reasons why Nan Whaley clobbered John Cranley in Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio party sues Governor Mike DeWine

 (WTRF) Ohio Democrats said they took the next steps in the ongoing battle with Mike DeWine and his administration in what they call the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio history.  Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Auditor candidate Taylor Sappington say they plan on releasing records that were finally secured from DeWine, and Ohio Democratic […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Here are the unofficial 2022 primary election results for Lawrence County.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the results of the 2022 primary election for Lawrence County. Mike Finley won amid a flooded GOP ballot for Lawrence County Commissioner. Running against four other candidates, Finley won with 2,306 votes to Freddie L Hayes, 1,623, Brian Pinkerman, 1,467, Tim Sexton, 1,385 and Lester Brumfield, Jr., 142.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio governor Republican primary race

A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Governor. The field includes three Republicans and two Democrats. Ohio Republicans are headed for the crossroads, they must decide to either stick with their current governor or go a different route as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term and Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone and Ron Hood look to unseat him. In the Demoratic running is former mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley and Former mayor of Dayon, Nan Whaley.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Third#Portsmouth City Council
SCDNReports

No Ambulance Available for Injured Child

More evidence of Scioto County’s EMS Crisis. A report came in at 6:34 pm of a child injured at 17th and Grandview. However, Portsmouth Ambulance said that all ambulances were currently in use, and they would not be able to get a squad to the scene for 30 minutes.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOUB

Henry emerges from crowded GOP race for Commissioner in Gallia County’s May 2020 Primary

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) — The unofficial results for Tuesday’s election are in for Gallia County. Leslie Henry will be the Republican candidate for Gallia County Commissioner in November. They emerged from a six-way race in the primary with 1,766 votes. Incumbent Harold Montgomery followed in second with 1,653 votes, then by Bryan Martin with 489 votes, Charles Dean with 248 votes, Bradley Davies with 156 votes and Gregory Nida with 115 votes. There was no petition filed in the Primary Election by a Democratic candidate.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAZ

Hopesource CEO discusses proposal for standard of addiction recovery care

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A proposal in Portsmouth has sparked a citywide discussion about addiction treatment and recovery facilities. It was first introduced by Mayor Sean Dunne in April, and aims at establishing a mandatory standard of care for residents of those facilities. In April, administrators at The Counseling Center...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
128K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy