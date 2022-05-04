Davis Upset About Comments on Fifth Third Building, Potential Marting’s Development

“Everybody needs to watch and see what happens.” Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis said good things are coming as a result of the county’s purchase of the Fifth Third Building. And he is not happy with some of the negative comments he’s seen online about the county’s decision to purchase the Fifth Third building. “We’ve openly discussed the purchase of the building here in this room, I don’t know how many times.”

Davis said that no one spoke up at any of the meetings where the purchase was discussed to voice any complaints. “I just want to make that clear. It was the opposite. We got a lot of positive comments.”

The commissioner said there is a development plan in place to promote the building and get it filled as soon as possible.

Davis also seemed to comment on rumors swirling about the future of the Fifth Third Building being connected to plans for the future of the former Marting’s Building.

“If the naysayers would take the time to really read and look at what’s happening instead of drawing conclusions based on rumors and innuendo, they would find out real quick and understand that the project that’s unfolding… If you look between the two buildings and look at what Portsmouth City Council is doing and what we’re doing, you’ll figure out that there’s things moving. There’s a lot of moving parts here.”

Davis said that because a private entity is involved in the process there is a degree of confidentiality needed until any deals are finalized. “Everybody needs to watch and see what happens. Your elected officials have worked very hard to move this forward. There’s going to be even more developed soon.”

Davis said that the people offering negative comments had not attended any of the meetings where the purchase was discussed. “They’ve not called. They’ve not asked. All they want to do is throw garbage around.”

The commissioner said there will always be negative people who speak up when good things are happening. “Now is not the time for that. The Marting’s Building has set empty for 20 years. I stand amazed that there are some people who would rather the building just set there. I don’t understand that mentality. Now that someone has stepped up and said ‘I want to develop this building…’ Why would you stand in the way of such a great project? There are a lot of positive things going on in this community. I’m excited about the possibilities.”

Commissioner Scottie Powell said, “I hope that this Thursday I’ll be able to share with the board that there’s an interested party already. I think the board will be very excited to hear. I just want to make sure everything is ironed out before I share. We’re excited, there’s a lot coming.”

Davis said commissioners had been transparent throughout the whole purchase process. “If you don’t like it, contact us. Don’t put it on Facebook on the Scioto County Daily News, contact us and tell us how you feel.”