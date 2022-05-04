ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD: 2 injured in shooting at Carver apartments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a news release from the Johnson City...

WJHL

Elizabethton police searching for aggravated assault, shoplifting suspect

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities requested the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in an aggravated assault and shoplifting incident at Harbor Freight on May 2. The Elizabethton Police Department described the man as white, and he was seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a hat. Those with any information are asked […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 1 stabbed, 1 shot in Gate City incident

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was found stabbed and another shot after police were called to an incident in Gate City on Sunday, May 1. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Gate City Police Department were called to a possible stabbing at a […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough man accused of threatening 3 people with gun

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office charged a man with three counts of aggravated assault Tuesday night. According to authorities, Joshua Light, 34, of Jonesborough, reportedly drove to someone’s house, where an argument ensued. Light then pointed a gun at three individuals during the altercation, according to a news release. Deputies […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJHL

Sullivan Co. woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, locking him in storage unit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

April police chase leads to charges against Mountain City man

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after an April police chase led to officers discovering methamphetamine and an explosive device inside his car. The Mountain City Police Department charged Justin Banner of Mountain City with felony possession of meth, felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

