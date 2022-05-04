ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Dallas Zoo’s colorful animals cheering on Mavericks, Stars in playoffs

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are in the midst of fighting for their respective professional championships in the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two North Texas sports franchises have some extra support from some colorful animals over at the Dallas Zoo.

“We’re showing off our best @dallasmavs Blue and @DallasStars Victory Green in celebration of postseason basketball AND hockey in Dallas! #dALLasIN #NBAPlayoffs #StanleyCup #TexasHockey ,” the zoo tweeted .

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

