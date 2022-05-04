ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Pair facing gun charges in Schaumburg shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Two Chicago-area men are facing charges after a shooting Monday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg. Schaumburg police said Raza H. Zaidi, 29, and Surya Govindhakannan, 19, were in a parking lot around 2 a.m. in the...

2bad.demssuck
3d ago

No shocker….. they just don’t get called out the way other people do. Media picks and chooses and creates the divides we live in. So many more stories then just this one for sure. ☹️

CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, shot dead in unincorporated Elk Grove Township

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening in unincorporated Elk Grove Township. The boy was walking with another teen in the Black Hawk Estates modular home community on Touhy Avenue, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle came up and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Cook County Sheriff's police. The victim was struck and subsequently died. The investigation continued late Wednesday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Teen girl charged with attack, robbery of TV host Will Clinger released on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl charged in connection with the attack and robbery of TV host and actor Will Clinger last month has been released on electronic monitoring.The girl was placed on electronic monitoring after making a court appearance on one count of robbery and two counts of robbery of a senior citizen for three separate attacks in March and April.Police have said the girl and a 17-year-old boy were charged in the April 25 attack on Clinger at the Addison Street Red Line stop near Wrigley Field. Clinger is the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

