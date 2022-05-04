Buchanan County Hosting Job Fair Today

Janell Smith is the recipient of its 2021 Making a Difference Award. The award recognizes UnityPoint employees who have made continued, outstanding contributions to patients, families and team members, and is the highest honor one can receive at UnityPoint Health Des Moines. Smith was hired in 1996 as a staff RN in critical care, and currently serves as a critical care nurse manager and manages the operations of critical care units at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Methodist West Hospital. Smith has a reputation for being a hands-on leader and makes physical rounds at each location and will work overnights and evenings while still being present and engaged during the day, according to a release. According to the critical care team, she is “the epitome of what a leader should be.”

