ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Thomas Addiscott obituary

By Andy Whitmore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v17vK_0fSrUPYu00
Thomas Addiscott Photograph: provided by friend

My colleague, mentor and friend Tom Addiscott, who has died aged 79, was an agricultural research scientist who helped to determine the benefits and the environmental consequences of using fertiliser on the soil.

Born in Brocket Hall, near Hatfield, Hertfordshire, which was then being used as a maternity hospital, to Dorothy (nee May), who died when Tom was eight, and Martin Addiscott, a second lieutenant in the second world war then manager of a fur factory, Tom was educated at Berkhamsted school before studying chemistry at Hertford College, Oxford, graduating in 1963.

He then spent a year as a United Nations volunteer working on improving soil quality in Tanzania. He helped to develop methodology to assess what quantity of nutrients, such as phosphorus, potassium and calcium, would be available to a farmer’s crops, and which nutrients were economically worth testing for and how to do it. In 1966, Tom started work at Rothamsted, the agricultural research organisation, completing an MA the following year and a PhD in 1973, both at Oxford University.

At Rothamsted, Tom developed some of the first computer models for the leaching of nitrate and later phosphate from soil, which can have damaging effects on the environment, including the creation of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas and green algal blooms in lakes. His work laid the foundations for much of the environmental computer modelling of the movement of water, nutrients and pollutants today.

Tom had a strong social conscience and retained a lifelong interest in Africa. As a member of the Farm Africa charity, he visited Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. For many years he led the local branch of the IPMS trade union at Rothamsted, and was endlessly considerate and encouraging to his colleagues, with a mischievous sense of humour.

The Prince of Wales presented him with the gold medal of the Royal Agricultural Society of England in 1991. He was appointed a visiting professor at the University of East London in 1997 and awarded a DSc by Oxford University in 1999.

Tom retired from Rothamsted in 2002, but continued publishing articles on a range of issues related to soil quality in agriculture, on nitrate and human health, and complexity theory in a soils context. He was also licensed as a reader in the Church of England and was actively involved in the parish of Harpenden. He would happily discuss science, politics and religion over a pint. He also loved music, especially Bach and jazz.

In 1974 he developed a glioma, a type of brain tumour, requiring surgery and high-dose radiotherapy. Having almost died, he treated every moment from then on as a gift. The effects of the radiotherapy started 30 years later, leading to a slow deterioration in his mobility, speech and memory.

He is survived by his wife, Sally (nee Nicholas), whom he married in 1970, their daughter, Catherine, two granddaughters, Erin and Lucy, and his brother, Tony, and sister, Susanne.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Baker obituary

My brother, Michael Baker, who has died aged 71 after a long illness, was one of the most popular and influential figures on the Welsh drama scene. He played a significant role in shaping the Welsh theatre landscape into what it is today. Born in Stamford, Lincolnshire, Michael was the...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Soil Chemistry#Politics#Kenya#Berkhamsted#Hertford College#United Nations#Ma#Oxford University
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Minny McCormack obituary

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy