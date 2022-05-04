ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeleine McCann's Belongings Found In Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Car: Details

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Just a few weeks after authorities named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann , a Portuguese news outlet reported on a new break in the case.

According to The Guardian , TV reporter Sandra Felgueiras stated that local police found one of McCann's possessions in Brückner’s old camper van.

"We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann. We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann," said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters . "The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence — not forensic evidence, but evidence."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XD9B6_0fSrUJVm00
Brueckner and ex-girlfriend Nakscije Miftari MEGA

Though it's yet to be confirmed, it's been rumored that the evidence in question are fibers from the pink pajamas McCann was wearing on May 3, 2007, which is when she disappeared while on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann .

Brueckner was in the area at the time of the incident , though he's yet to be charged.

When the police recently named him as the prime suspect, he was already behind bars for an unrelated rape charge. He refused to give any answers when cops questioned him over the ordeal.

Her parents released a statement on their campaign Facebook page on the 15-year anniversary of their daughter's disappearance. "This year we mark fifteen years since we last saw Madeleine. It feels no harder than any other but no easier either," their message began. "It’s a very long time. Many people talk about the need for ‘closure.' It’s always felt a strange term."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqbQ5_0fSrUJVm00
MEGA

"Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain. It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential," the note continued. "We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers . As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support. It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds."

Comments / 24

Carmen Jones
3d ago

yeah right. And the "bereaved parents" left their TWO BABIES ALONE in the room while they went to dinner... really?? Their stupidity led to this. i

Reply(14)
16
Deanna Clark
2d ago

if the parents had been anyone else they would have went to jail for leaving the children alone any way just sad the little girl got took

Reply(1)
8
Jinx
3d ago

FINALLY!!!! I knew a break would finally come! FINALLY! RIP little one. They almost have him! ❤️

Reply
15
