Savannah, GA

Georgia lawmakers fight plan to close pilot training center

By RUSS BYNUM
 3 days ago
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a news conference after the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers is asking congressional budget writers to reject the Biden administration's plan to close a training facility for military pilots. Five Georgia congressmen led by Warnock sent a letter last week asking key members of the House and Senate appropriations committees to restore $11.5 million to keep open the training center in Savannah.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers is asking congressional budget writers to reject the Biden administration’s plan to close a training facility for military pilots in the state.

The five Georgia congressmen, led by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, sent a letter to key members of House and Senate subcommittees that oversee defense budgets to request $11.5 million to keep open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.

President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023 would eliminate funding for the Air National Guard center that conducts air-to-air combat training missions for both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.

“As members of Congress, we recognize that budgets have limits and hard decisions must be made to protect our country’s bottom line,” said the April 28 letter. “But our military’s capacity to conduct realistic, live training sets us apart from our adversaries.”

The letter continued: “We can see from Russia’s tactical incompetency in Ukraine how disastrous it can be if a nation does not properly prepare its warfighters. That is exactly why the Savannah CRTC must remain open.”

The fight over the training center has put Biden at odds with some members of his own party in Georgia. Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff signed the letter opposing the closure. So did Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter and Austin Scott.

The U.S. military has proposed closing the Savannah center in part because of fiscal constraints as well as changes in training requirements and user demand, said Maj. Amber Schatz, a spokeswoman for the Air National Guard.

The Air National Guard operates three similar pilot training centers in Gulfport, Mississippi; Alpena, Michigan; and Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. If the Georgia facility closes, the remaining three “can absorb the full spectrum training requirements needed to be ready today while modernizing to be stronger tomorrow,” Schatz said in an emailed statement.

The Georgia lawmakers say the Savannah training center is more efficient, in part because it shares an airfield with another Air National Guard unit, the 165th Airlift Wing. It’s located near the coastal city’s commercial airport.

The congressmen contend that closing the Savannah training center would eliminate roughly 100 military and civilian jobs. They also say it would waste roughly $25 million spent building a new hangar for fighter maintenance that’s scheduled for completion in August.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, which is also fighting to keep the center open, says the facility conducted more than 2,000 training missions last year and hosted nearly 6,000 personnel.

Comments / 18

USEagle
3d ago

Purdue and Loeffler. One group voted Warnock simply because he was black and Ossoff was pulled along as the 'other guy'. The second group voted and anyone associated with him. The third group were the 'swing votes' and are the ones that put Warnock and Ossoff into office. As more conservative alternatives arise in the future, these voters will not stick with the Dems. Well Georgia proved that they are the epitome of what's wrong of a collective guilt of skin color qualifications !!! Wamock-really. Ossoff- really. You changed and helped destroy America. PROOF YOU SAY LOOK AROUND. And now Abrams ???

Reply(2)
6
Mike Bostick
3d ago

You guys voted for the Federal money giveaway now money is low to train fighter pilots !!

Reply
6
Suzane Marie
3d ago

keep up the good work! we definately need ro keep our fighters prepared. cut forien aid if you have to but not this.

Reply(7)
4
