Former 'Bachelorette' contestant meets San Antonio fans for piano karaoke

By Priscilla Aguirre
 3 days ago
Connor Brennan attends ABC's "Bachelor In Paradise" And "The Ultimate Surfer" Premiere at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on August 12, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Fans of Bachelor Nation , there's an opportunity happening on Wednesday, May 4 where you can sing karaoke with a key cast member from the franchise. Connor Brennan, who's known for showing up in a cat costume on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette , will be stopping at Howl at the Moon for his mini karaoke piano tour.

Brennan has become a fan favorite due to his stylin' rompers, random ukulele songs, and his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise . He didn't walk away with love in either reality dating competition, but he did receive a massive following to kick off his music career (maybe he wasn't there for the right reasons).

A cast member from The Bachelor franchise plans on making an appearance at Howl at the Moon from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.    (Marco Garza)

Most recently, the 33-year-old Nashville resident joined Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor Live On Stage tour in April. The tour allowed fans to experience an insider's perspective of what it's like being a contestant on the popular reality dating competition, where one man or woman dates 30 people to find their potential wife or husband.

Last week, Brennan announced his mini-tour on Instagram. He will be in Austin on Friday, May 6 and in Fort Worth on Saturday, May 7.

"God i'm so excited for tour," he wrote in an Instagram post. "texas and atlanta, grab your tickets and hit the stage with me!! piano karaoke means you're calling the shots - expect hilarity and mayhem."

Tickets are on sale now for the mini-concert at Howl at the Moon. It's $15 for admission and $25 for a meet-and-greet. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here .

