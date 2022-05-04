NC registered sex offender charged with child sex abuse

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A registered sex offender in McDowell County has been charged with child sex abuse.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said on April 11 it took a report alleging Brent Matthew Pitman, 41, of Nebo, had inappropriate sexual conduct with two children under the age of 10.

On April 22, deputies arrested and charged Pitman with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Pitman was given a $600,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.