Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.

