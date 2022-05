PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles submitted its General Plan to the state. Originally adopted in 2003, the plan has had several amendments over the last 18 years. The State of California requires the city to submit its general plan to the state offices of Planning and Research, and Housing and Community Development. Recent updates to Paso’s general plan include changes to the Circulation Element, Noise Element, and Housing Element.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO