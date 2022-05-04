Screening for anxiety in children through schools

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a new mental health program for Black men and women. CBS 17 reports the foundation’s program will improve resources and mental health outcomes for Black Americans. Two key factors in the new initiative are removing the stigma associated with treatment and making sure interventions can be delivered in a culturally responsible way.
The pandemic and the raucous political climate have taken a devastating toll on the mental health of LGBTQ youth — nearly half of whom have seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to a nationwide survey released Wednesday. The rates of suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ youth have ticked upward over the last three years, […]
It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Amid a heated national debate about the financial burden of student loans and the prospects of loan forgiveness, some colleges and universities are taking matters into their own hands and eliminating loans entirely. Last month, Williams College, an exclusive liberal arts college in western Massachusetts, announced that it would implement...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Students at Harvard University on both sides of the abortion care question held rallies at the same time on campus. Some supporting opposing abortion rights and some supporting abortion rights. “It is a life philosophically and scientifically since conception, and we have to defend that life....
