SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As customers fill the patio at Renaud’s Bakery, managers at localbusinesses are loving it. “Yes Reynolds business is definitely impacting ours. We get to see a lotof foot traffic. A lot of people are trying to kill time. But at the sametime they come in here and they see all the The post Arlington Plaza in Santa Barbara anticipating more foot traffic “thanks to local bakery” during Mother’s Day Weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO