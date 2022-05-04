ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry's Annual Big Board Leak - and How My Board Compares

By mgdaniels515
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago

He did it again. He does it every year - and people still talk about it as though Jerry made a blunder. People forget that billionaires usually don't happen by accident - he is crazy like a fox!. The Dallas Cowboys Big Board has been momentarily captured on video...

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Dallas projected to have 3 compensatory picks in the 2023 draft

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team - Lance Zierlein. NFL.com. The other side of Stephen Jones not signing free agents is the comp picks. It’s no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year. As you will read in this piece, there were some creative methods that teams utilized this season to improve their chances of gaining a compensatory pick in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys 2022 Draft: An argument for why the draft is given too much weight in a team’s plans

The NFL Draft is the most important event of the offseason. It brings in a new wave of college players, some of whom will go on to help their teams a great deal. However, let me propose a somewhat heretical thought. The draft is given far too much weight. This certainly applies to the Dallas Cowboys, with EVP Stephen Jones constantly preaching the dogma that it is the most important aspect of building the roster. Few teams relegate free agency to an afterthought the way Dallas does, especially this year. But most similarly place more emphasis on the draft than is justified.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Kellen Moore’s offense didn't change mid-season despite the declining efficiency

Much has been made about the late-season decline of the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2021. While the points per game over the last eleven games was still at 29.5, which is commendable, that number doesn't tell the entire story. The offense was wildly inconsistent, hanging 51 points on the Eagles in week 18 and then failing to break 20 points just one week later in a playoff matchup.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

How the Cowboys graded their 2022 draft picks - and what that could mean for their future in Dallas

The Cowboys, God bless their generous hearts, managed to leak their draft board for the fourth time in 12 years. Apart from confirming what we already knew - the Cowboys are a circus, and some might even say a clown show - there are some takeaways from those four boards that are worth looking into a bit deeper, especially in the context of this year’s draft.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Jermaine Johnson
Dallas Sports Focus

Way-too-early 2023 mock draft has the Cowboys getting help on defense

Did you think mock drafts would stop just because the real thing just happened? Of course not. So here we have a Todd McShay way-too-early mock draft for 2023. There are always two points of interest in these type of mocks. One is the player picked. But the other is where the Cowboys are placed in the mock. Projections have to be made and it gives us an early feel of how the team is being perceived.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys trading away Amari Cooper named one of the worst moves of the offseason

The Dallas Cowboys did some good things this offseason. Trading away Amari Cooper and only netting a fifth-round pick was not one of them. Even coming off a down year, getting rid of the former Pro Bowler for that little of a return was a questionable move. During his three and a half years as a Cowboy, Cooper was clearly Dallas’ top receiving threat. The 27-year-old racked up 292 catches for an impressive 3,893 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns during his time in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

NFL trends in the draft and free agency, and how the Cowboys are missing out

Let’s start with a little self-reflection. Over the past decade plus, I have written somewhere over 3000 articles here about the Dallas Cowboys. From the very beginning, a common topic has been trying to figure out how the one constant in all that time, the leadership and management of the franchise by the Jones family, was doing things and how successful or not they were. Since all that comes from a distance without direct access to the team, it’s a combination of watching the games and synthesizing any news to glean insight. While others may disagree, I think I have done a fairly decent job of presenting things and noting what is constant and what evolves. Frankly, the direction forward now is troubling as Stephen Jones has gained more and more power and his father Jerry has become more of a figurehead, and prolific, if undisciplined, spokesman.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy