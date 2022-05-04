Q&A: Juicy J on his James Harden-inspired playoffs anthem and why the Grizzlies are going to win it all

There isn’t much that Oscar-winning and Grammy-nominated rapper/producer Juicy J hasn’t accomplished in an illustrious career that has spanned more than 25 years. At this point, creating is simply about feeding a passion that still burns within.

“I just love doing music. …It’s more about me just having fun with it,” he told For The Win.

Fun is exactly what Juicy was going for in his latest song “Step Back”, which was inspired by the, shall we say, recreational activities NBA All-Star James Harden is known for. Its release during the NBA Playoffs was no coincidence and the video, which was shot months ago, might turn out to be somewhat prophetic. The Memphis Grizzlies, who Juicy is convinced are destined to win it all, are prominently featured in the video.

“What better time to drop it than now,” he said. “Playoffs are jumping, everybody is excited now. Memphis Grizzlies …we fixin’ to win this championship.”

I sat down with Juicy J to discuss the inspiration behind his new song and video — which includes a full Harden impersonation (beard and all) — why the city of Memphis rides so hard for the Grizzlies, potential new music from Three 6 Mafia and more.