Obi-Wan Kenobi’s past and present collide in new trailer

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Star Wars led fans to believe that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader’s duel to the death was the first time that they had seen each other since Anakin Skywalker’s fall from grace. And yet, if you think about it, Revenge of the Sith left some wiggle room for a...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 6

Variety

Darth Vader Finally Appears in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer for Star Wars Day

Click here to read the full article. May the Fourth be with all “Star Wars” fans today as a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” limited series has dropped. The new look at the limited series, premiering later this month, has finally revealed Darth Vader, who is set for a showdown with his former mentor during the show. After being conspicuously absent from the previous trailer, Darth Vader is finally seen in the new teaser, albeit only his suit. In the final moments of the trailer, a robotic arm applies Vader’s chest pad to his protective armor, and his iconic...
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils first-look trailer for Book of Boba Fett spin-off show

In honour of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a first-look trailer for its documentary special about The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available for streaming, will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's journey – with cast and crew giving their reactions and insight on what it took to put together the show.
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
ScreenCrush

First ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Reviews Call It a Perfect Sequel

It’s taken a very long time to get a Top Gun sequel to the screen. The original movie was the blockbuster of the year back in 1986. Maybe it was just a different era back then, or maybe Tom Cruise was just too busy doing other stuff, but a Top Gun 2 never happened. Eventually, Paramount did start work on a sequel and then, after years and years of development, the film finally goes into production only for a freaking pandemic to derail its release for a full two years.
CinemaBlend

After Joining Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa Has Boarded Yet Another Blockbuster

Once Jason Momoa was best known for his roles on TV shows like Stargate Atlantis and Game of Thrones, but now he’s a full-blown movie star. From his outings as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to playing Duncan Idaho in Dune, this man is among the cream of Hollywood’s crop, and we learned back in late January that Momoa will be lending his talents to Fast & Furious 10. Almost three full months later, now it’s been revealed that Momoa has added yet another blockbuster to his lineup of upcoming movies.
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Katrina Lenk Reveals Her Character’s ‘Back Story’ Is ‘Based on True Events’

On “Ozark,” Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw. She’s a pharmaceutical executive struggling to keep her family’s company afloat in the midst of a scandal. Sound familiar? That’s because Clare’s backstory is partially based on true events. “Ozark” is known for its dark storylines–according to Jason Bateman who said “the blood spigot does not ever get turned off”–and this time it drew from reality.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Connelly Makes Rare Appearance With Son, 24, At ‘Top Gun’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Connelly‘s eldest child, 24-year-old son Kai Dugan, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his mom’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Jennifer, 51, walked the red carpet at the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego on Wednesday, May 4 with Kai, whom she shares with her ex, photographer David Dugan. Jennifer and Kai were also joined by the actress’s husband Paul Bettany. Their children Stellan, 18, and Agnes, 10, were not at the star-studded event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
