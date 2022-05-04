ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bungie releases statement in support of 'essential healthcare rights' after Supreme Court leak

By Ben Barrett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrijU_0fSrPF5V00

Bungie, developer of Destiny 2, has released a statement in support of abortion rights in response to the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, a draft decision — basically an incoming potential announcement from the Supreme Court — was leaked to Politico that detailed the intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. Overturning it would mean states make their own laws on abortion, and several have fallback rulings that would activate to outlaw it. The draft decision has been widely criticized as a backsliding of women’s reproductive rights and the beginning of a slippery slope toward denying other freedoms, such as same-sex marriage.

Bungie’s statement reads:

“At Bungie we believe that everyone has a right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed across all facets of life. The leaked draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights.

“By creating a divide between those who possess the fundamental right to make healthcare decisions that are right for them, and those who do not possess that same freedom, this decision, should it become final, will have far-reaching consequences that will be felt for generations across socio-economic lines.

“Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.

“Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.”

It ends with a call to action to donate to various pro-choice causes and rights-to-healthcare organizations, though they do not make any mention of a donation made by the company. Response has been mixed on social platforms, including Twitter, with many of the negative replies getting a slew of replies of their own with counter-arguments.

This mirrors the outpouring of support from various gaming platforms and companies toward the Black Lives Matter movement in Summer 2020. Blizzard, Bungie, Microsoft, Sony, and many others made statements at that time. So far, Bungie are the only major gaming company to broadcast on Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Health Care#Video Game#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy