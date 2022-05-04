ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rockies’ scoreboard operator put up a prescient message about heartbreak before a blowout loss

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Colorado Rockies had a pretty solid chance to pick up a home win on Tuesday with the Washington Nationals in town.

Despite facing a lineup led by Juan Soto, the Rockies were coming off a sweep of Cincinnati and facing Washington starter Erick Fedde and his 4.68 ERA. Yet even with Colorado a home favorite at Tipico (-145), some around Coors Field seemed to know an eventual 10-2 loss was on the horizon.

Specifically, the Rockies’ scoreboard operator, who served up a very prescient message shortly before first pitch that tried to provide some perspective on life, love and, well, baseball, too.

I mean, as far as life lessons go, this is certainly a worthy one to keep in mind. As far as baseball goes, it’s probably a sign to just enjoy being at Coors Field on a weeknight. Which was definitely the way to go since the Nats scored three runs in the third inning, another in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Also, Juan Soto did this:

Baseball, man, it’ll break your heart. At least the Nationals were cool about it.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

