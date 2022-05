The 2022 Shore Conference Tournament was seeded on Wednesday night with defending Rumson-Fair Haven earning the No. 1 seed. The reigning and seven-time SCT champion Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 and ranked No. 3 in the latest NJ.com state Top 20. Rumson's seven conference titles are the most in Shore Conference history.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO