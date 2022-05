We're nearly a week into May, and that means it's championship season on the boys lacrosse calendar. The Shore Conference Tournament begins this Friday and concludes on Monday, May 16. Then it's time for the NJSIAA state tournament. We've learned a lot through the first five weeks of the season but the most important games are still to come as we get set to crown conference, state sectional, and state group champions before the final Tournament of Champions. This is when legacies are made.

BRIELLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO