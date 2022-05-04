ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Silver Lake Mainstay Casita del Campo Celebrates 60 Year Anniversary With Margaritas

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Lake’s treasured Casita Del Campo has hit the 60-year mark. The iconic Mexican restaurant known for its pink decor, stiff drinks, and long LGBTQ history will be celebrating with an all-out party on Sunday, May 15. Expect a special anniversary menu for both lunch and dinner. Meanwhile,...

la.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Crowd-Favorite Bourke Street Bakery Joins Grand Central’s Growing Restaurant Roster

It appears as though Grand Central is gearing up for a full-blown restaurant revival following years of traffic declines and empty retail spaces amid the pandemic. Shortly after news broke that City Winery was setting up one of its cavernous wine bars in the former Great Northern food hall space, Crain’s New York has a rundown of several other restaurants that are slated to move into the transportation hub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Highland Park Star Villas Tacos Scores $100,000 Grant to Open Restaurant

Villas Tacos owner Victor Villa recently won a $100,000 grant that will take his popular Highland Park pop-up to its first eventual brick and mortar restaurant location. The hefty sum comes from Estrella Jalisco beer, and will help Villa to hopefully stay in the neighborhood, reports the Los Angeles Times. Villas Tacos opened in November 2018 and initially operated out of Villa’s grandmother’s house in Highland Park. He’s now serving up some of the city’s most widely respected tacos on York Boulevard every week, offering a combination of his family’s recipes and Villa’s own flair, from his maternal grandmother’s salsa, dad’s salsa recipe, plus his mother’s Michoacan dishes. That includes a taco with blue corn tortillas with a crispy cheese griddled interior, refried beans, onions, cilantro, crema, cotija, guacamole, and three options of mesquite-grilled meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

In Vegas’s Illuminarium, Lumin Cafe & Kitchen Slings Comfort Classics With a Twist

The Illuminarium launched at Area15 on April 21 and includes a restaurant from Chef Kim Canteenwalla and hospitality veteran Elizabeth Blau. Serving kicked-up comfort dishes, Lumin Cafe & Kitchen feeds diners inside Illuminarium, an immersive, family-friendly virtual reality experience with multiple 360-degree shows. At Illuminarium, visitors leave reality behind to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
City
Beverly Hills, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#La Boheme#Margaritas#Food Drink#Mexican#Cinco De Mayo News#El Ruso
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WVNS

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants and Bars Closed in 2022

Restaurants, bars, and cafes have lives. They open, grow, and eventually close — sometimes suddenly, and sometimes simply because it’s time for their owners to move on. Welcome to The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital rebrands to reflect Cedars-Sinai affiliation

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital unveiled a new logo and a new name May 3 to reflect its affiliation with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai. The hospital, its physician group and its outpatient programs and locations will now be called Huntington Health, according to a May 3 press release. The new brand is...
PASADENA, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wears a Breezy Maxi Dress While Out in LA

Jennifer Lopez's latest weekend look is all about chic comfort. The multi-hyphenate was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday, running errands solo in a light and breezy maxi dress. The periwinkle-blue piece was cinched at the waist with a tied belt, featured ruched detailing on the shoulders, and fell around her ankles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Disneyland Hotel pays $100,000 to settle bedbug lawsuit

An attorney says the Disneyland Hotel agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit from a Los Angeles woman who claimed she was plagued by bedbugs during a two-night stay there.The settlement announced Monday is a "first for the company," according to attorney Brian Virag. Virag, who is with MyBedBugLawyer Inc., represented Ivy Eldridge in the lawsuit.In the lawsuit, Eldridge claimed she was exposed to bedbugs during a two-night stay at the Disneyland Hotel in 2018. She claimed the bedbug bites caused severe rashes over her body, and the infestation forced her to throw away her clothes and personal effects.Virag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cinco de Mayo events and deals in L.A.

Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and Los Angeles will be celebrating with lots of margaritas and Mariachi music. Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the Fifth of May, celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over French forces. Sometimes referred to as the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, the day is celebrated in parts of Mexico and in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Where to Eat on Convoy Street

The Convoy District has long been a dining hub for locals but in recent years, Convoy Street has established itself as a major culinary showcase for the San Diego food scene. It’s easy to eat your way around the area for days without repeating restaurants. Though Asian cuisines still dominate the neighborhood — you can find anything from Peking duck to Korean fried chicken — it also offers stellar craft beer, tacos, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy