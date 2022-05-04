48-year-old woman killed in early morning Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 48-year-old woman has died from her injuries after getting shot in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police originally announced the woman sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting around 1 a.m. and updated that she died around 7 a.m.

Further details will be provided when available.

If you have information on the shooting and want to remain anonymous, police say to text RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

