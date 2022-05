Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. This month: New releases from Jefferson’s, Laws Whiskey House and Metallica’s Blackened. The first rye expression in Jefferson’s Aged at Sea line, where barrels are put on ships and sent around the world to get “hyper-aged” (and survive hurricane season). This rye was aged 4-5 years in new char 3 bourbon barrels, then double barreled in a split between new char 3 and new toasted barrels. The “buttery caramel popcorn” notes you’ll find in the previous 25 Aged at Sea releases is present here, but the warm spice of the rye is never lost (particularly on the nose). A standout in a long-running series of excellence.

