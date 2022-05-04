Wet roads lead to fatal 2-vehicle crash in Barry County

KOAM Image

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – A weather-related crash claims the life of a 37-year-old Exeter, Missouri resident.

The incident happened on May 2, 2022, in Barry County on Highway 76, about one mile west of Exeter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James D. Johnson died at the scene.

Authorities say Johnson was driving a Mini Cooper when he slid on the wet roadway and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Johnathan A. Lewis of Stella suffered “moderate” injuries according to the crash report.

