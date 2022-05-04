ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

CU Beckley Chess Club hosts tournament

ATHENS, (W.Va.) – The Concord University Beckley Chess Club hosted the Greater Beckley Open on April 9, 2022 at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, W.Va. The event featured over 20 players, including many of the top players in the West Virginia Chess Association. After four rounds of chess, Sam Timmons of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Harold Mitchell of Bluefield, W.Va. tied for first place.

The tournament was a United States Chess Federation rated competition and included players from West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Competitors ranged in age from high school students to senior citizens.

The Concord University Beckley Chess Club is open to CU students and the general public. The club meets at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, W.Va. every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room W35. (Please note that the club will not be meeting on Thursday, May 12.) All ages and experience levels are invited to participate including those new to the game along with more seasoned players.

For more information about the Concord University Beckley Chess Club, please contact Keith Lilly at rklilly@concord.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/ chessclubinbeckley

Participants compete in the recent Greater Beckley Open chess tournament.

