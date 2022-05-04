ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail investors are running low on financial and emotional capital to continue aggressively buying the dip in the stock market, says research firm

By Carla Mozée
 3 days ago
Retail investors have been slowing down stock purchases. Oscar Wong/Getty Images
  • Retail investors have been putting less money into buying stocks and weakness could persist over the next couple of months, said Vanda Research.
  • Amateur traders have working with less financial capital as they face portfolio declines of at least 20%.
  • Bearishness among wealthier and older retail investors could prompt them to shift some money towards money market funds.

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

