Retail investors are running low on financial and emotional capital to continue aggressively buying the dip in the stock market, says research firm
- Retail investors have been putting less money into buying stocks and weakness could persist over the next couple of months, said Vanda Research.
- Amateur traders have working with less financial capital as they face portfolio declines of at least 20%.
- Bearishness among wealthier and older retail investors could prompt them to shift some money towards money market funds.
