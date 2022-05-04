ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Here's what the TurboTax settlement means for Idaho

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — Idaho will receive about $843,000 from Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, as part of a nationwide settlement to allegations that the company deceived people into paying for tax services that should have been free. Intuit will pay a total of $141 million in restitution as...

www.ktvb.com

