The Seattle Seahawks are in a new era at the quarterback position after enjoying the last 10 years with star signal-caller Russell Wilson, who was dealt to the Denver Broncos in an offseason blockbuster. Arriving in Seattle in the trade was quarterback Drew Lock, a former second-round pick who had spent each of the last three seasons in Denver. Given Lock’s 8-13 career record and 25:20 touchdown-to-interception ratio, many Seahawks fans and pundits wondered if Seattle would opt to bring in another quarterback, whether it was through the NFL Draft, free agency or another trade. The Seahawks opted against adding one through the draft, with Pete Carroll’s recent bold statement on Lock explaining their reasoning perfectly, as reported by Sports Radio KJR and Pro Football Talk.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO