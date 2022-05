Jenny Askins had recently moved into a house with this great front porch. Soon, she couldn’t stop thinking about was how cool it would be to have live music out there. One weekend Askins decided to give it a go. She hired local acoustic rock duo Clint Kirkland and Brad Miller to play and invited friends to bring lawn chairs, hang out in the yard and enjoy al fresco tunes.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO