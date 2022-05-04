ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Care Fest returns with more performers, new dinner

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York and Pittsburgh are cities both known for their bridges. So it may be appropriate that after Veronica Stigeler-Cowher celebrates the release of her new album, “Bridges Vol. 3,” in Brooklyn on June 9, the 2022 Celebrity Care Fest on July 23 in Pine will be her next...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 6-8

It is Mother’s Day weekend. Here are some things to do with mom in Pittsburgh. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is on Sunday – Mother’s Day — at Schenley Park. The event is at 9:30 a.m. The course is approximately 2 miles and raises money for breast cancer research. This is the 30th year for the walk, which replaced the annual Race for the Cure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
