ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Demo Day for The Branch to showcase local students’ talents

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LWQl_0fSrKALz00
Students present their project solutions during The Branch's Demo Day event in 2019. The Demo Day for the 2022 session will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022.

WAUSAU — The Branch will host a Demo Day program on Friday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event will include presentations by teams of college students to the leadership of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Ruder Ware LLSC. This event is open to the public.

Beginning in late February, students in The Branch have worked as teams on a pair of innovation challenges for these organizations. The spring session includes 11 students representing Northcentral Technical College, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, UWSP at Marshfield and UWSP at Wausau.

The Branch’s most recent Demo Day was held in December 2019, before the pandemic caused the abrupt cancellation of the spring 2020 session. The spring 2022 session marks the program’s return.

“The Branch asks students from around the region to solve complex problems and to be entrepreneurial while connecting to the companies that need this local talent.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “We live in a very talent-competitive economy and will for the next 25 years, making this program very important to develop and retain the young members of our community.”

The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The program is an entrepreneurial skills accelerator which is designed to retain talent in central Wisconsin. The program’s previous Demo Day events can be viewed on The Branch’s YouTube channel.

AROW Global Corp, Ansay & Associates LLC, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Incredible Bank, M3 Insurance, North Central Health Care, Ruder Ware LLSC and Westphal Staffing Inc are sponsors of the program. UWSP at Wausau and the Wausau River District are program partners.

Those interested in attending Demo Day should register at TheBranchWI.com or RSVP to Lukas Lindner at the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce at llindner@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5966.

For more information on the program and to learn how to participate as a participant or coach, visit TheBranchWI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 4, 2022

Janice A. Minor, age 67, of Wausau died on January 30, 2022. Janice was born on May 28, 1954 in Wausau to the late Jerry and Audrey (Peck) Kodl. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1972 and would for many years at Fiskars. Jan is survived by her brothers...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks sign three to 2022 roster

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team signed three players for the upcoming 2022 season. Right-handed pitcher Michael Conte and infielder Robert Morgan IV from Central Michigan University, and Evansville University standout outfielder Mark Shallenberger were inked by the Woodchucks, the team announced on Thursday. The signings bring Wausau’s...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Marshfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
FOX 21 Online

Northland Umpire Development Alliance to Host Free Training Sessions for Youth Umpires

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Umpire Development Alliance will be hosting training sessions for new baseball officials. The sessions will focus mainly on younger-aged umpires. Organizers say the older officials need to do a better job of passing the torch to the younger generation in order to reverse the damage done by the nationwide shortage of umpires.
DULUTH, MN
WausauPilot

SPASH softball shuts out Wausau West

WAUSAU – Maren Sauvageau and Delilah Abundiz combined on a three-hit shutout as the Stevens Point softball team blanked Wausau West 10-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Thursday at West High School. Brooke Swiecki and Maddy Miklesh each had two hits and two RBI for Stevens Point, which...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Mutual Insurance#Uwsp#S I#Ruder Ware#University Of Wisconsin
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of May 2

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Build Your UX Design Portfolio. Wisconsin Association of Talented and Gifted is seeking a volunteer with design UX experience to help revamp its nonprofit website. This would be a great opportunity for a young professional to show volunteerism and add to their portfolio. Visit watg.org. Contact rhagedorn@watg.org with questions or to get involved.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Stevens Point blanks D.C. Everest baseball

WESTON – Stevens Point plated single runs in the second and seventh innings to defeat D.C. Everest 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School. Nate Langbehn allowed just one run in five innings to suffer the loss as the Evergreens managed five...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Here’s a look at the event happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Fire In The Hole Cornhole tournament at Arpin Fire Department will be held Saturday. Registration at 10 a.m. Bags fly at 11 am This is a fundraiser for the Arpin Fire Department.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy