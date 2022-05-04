ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KGMI Eye On Crime – an exclusive investigative series

KGMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKGMI’s Eye On Crime is an exclusive, investigative series that examines the factors driving high crime rates...

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash. He threaten to shoot employees, police said. Police...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Kgmi
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma man charged with murdering woman with sword

Pierce County prosecutors filed charges Wednesday, accusing a Tacoma man of stabbing a woman to death with a sword in a grocery store parking lot. Adbelhakim Choubabi, 52, was charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, at around 7:48 p.m. on April 30, Tacoma police officers responded to a...
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found at corner of 4th and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found at the corner of 4th and Freya Thursday morning. The report came in around 7 a.m. and Spokane Police are still on scene. Major Crimes is investigating, but say it is too early to determine if the person died of natural causes, by accident, homicide or suicide. Police respond to all unattended deaths outside of the hospitals and some care facilities.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy