Bounty Hunter 4-LOM Spotted In Star Wars Obi-Wan Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer dropped in celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th), and this second trailer for the Kenobi series seems to reveal at least one fan-favorite character making a major debut in the Star Wars TV Universe: 4-LOM! If you look closely at the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Moon Knight Finale Introduces a New MCU Hero

Moon Knight is the next character in a long line of Marvel heroes to headline their own Disney+ show, but he wasn't the only defender of the night to debut. Viewers got to follow Oscar Isaac as he portrayed Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two of Moon Knight's personalities on display. Marc Spector wasn't the only character trying to stop Arthur Harrow and Ammit from their evil schemes. Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, proved herself to be a capable fighter and worthy to be an avatar for the Egyptian god Taweret, transforming into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Star Wishes Luffy A Happy Birthday: Watch

Netflix is currently in the business of creating live-action anime adaptations, with the streaming service working on recreating the popular Shonen series of One Piece for a new batch of viewers. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an executive producer on the project, fans are wondering if the series will be able to capture the magic of the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, to celebrate Luffy's birthday, the young actor who is set to play the Straw Hat Captain has released a new video for fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

Evil Dead Rise: Sam Raimi Teases the Terror of New Sequel

With Sam Raimi having directed the original trilogy of Evil Dead films, all subsequent filmmakers have their work cut out for them when it comes to comparing to those three films, though Raimi himself recently confirmed to fans that the upcoming Evil Dead Rise is "terrifying." While Raimi might have left the director's chair behind, he has remained involved in the franchise as a producer with both the 2013 reboot and the upcoming Evil Dead Rise, while also having developed three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead. Evil Dead Rise doesn't currently have a release date though is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Original Movie Returns to #1 in Streaming Charts

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Had the Most In-Demand Streaming Premiere of 2021

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ at the end of March and recently wrapped up a tremendous first season. The show was pretty removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that gave it a lot of room to breathe. Now that Moon Knight has wrapped, we're getting new metrics that reveal some pretty big numbers for the series' premiere. According to Parrot Analytics, the Marvel Studios series had the biggest streaming premiere of the year so far.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Finale Has a Surprising Connection to The Original Series

Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Will Broly Get a New Form in the Next Movie?

Dragon Ball Super is officially bringing Broly back for another round with the next major feature film, and the one question that has been on fans' minds is will Broly be unleashing a new form of some sort in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? One of the major things that fans had immediately latched onto with the next feature film was the first teaser trailer actually revealed that Broly was going to be making a return to the anime. It was then fleshed out through further promotional materials that the Saiyan will actually be undergoing some much needed training together with Goku and Vegeta.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Blockbuster Climbing Netflix Top 10 Ranks

Not only has Tom Cruise proven himself a force at the box office, but he's also proving just how strong his films can be on streaming services, even if they've been out for decades. At the start of May, a Cruise vehicle from the mid-2000s made its way to Netflix, where it has been enjoying a significant surge in popularity over the last week.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard: Four Cast Members Exit Ahead of Final Season

Several Star Trek: Picard cast members have said goodbye to the series following Thursday's second season finale. Alison Pill previously stated she is not involved in the show's third and final season. Similarly, her co-stars Santiago Cabrera, Isa Briones, and Evan Evagora each posted to their respective Instagram accounts to confirm that their time on Star Trek: Picard is over. While the exits are unexpected for fans, the show would have been pretty crowded in its final season with these cast members and The Next Generation cast returning for more than cameos. However, Jeri Ryan will return as Seven of Nine in the final season, as will Michelle Hurd return as Raffi Musiker.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Special Surprise for Black Widow Fans

Marvel's Avengers has revealed a special surprise for Black Widow fans in the form of a"free" skin, with free being in quotations because while technically true, there are some requirements that need to be filled first. Marvel's Avengers is adding a new character soon, but before it does this it's doing what it's almost exclusively been doing as of late, releasing new skins. The latest comes courtesy of Black Widow, but unlike many of the recent skins added to the game, it's not an MCU skin. Rather, it's a comics skin, which are added far less frequently. And unlike most skins added to the game, this one can be had for free, if you have enough shipments. If you don't, you can grind until you do.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Teaser Trailer Released

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. Starring Doctor Who star Matt Smith, the series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons." In contrast to Martin's comments, series star Matt Smith told ComicBook.com that House of the Dragon is something different from Game of Thrones, despite taking place in the same universe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

First Kill: Netflix Debuts First Photos, Release Date for New Vampire Drama

The upcoming Netflix young adult vampire drama First Kill has released its first set of images, along with announcing when the series will make its debut on the streaming service. First Kill is based on the short story by renowned New York Times author Victoria "V.E." Schwab and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters. All eight episodes of First Kill arrive on Netflix on Friday, June 10th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Discovers Huge Secret About One Character

A secret about one Elden Ring character, in particular, has seemingly been revealed, courtesy of a new YouTube video. The secret character involves Godrick the Grafted, the game's first boss and the ruler of the Limgrave who resides in the Stormveil Castle. There are two heirs to this throne in the lore: Kenneth Haight and Nepheli Loux, the latter being the daughter of First Elden Lord Godfrey. You may know her as Horah Loux, one of the final bosses in the game. In the game, these are the only two suspected heirs, but it looks like there was a third heir at some point during development.
VIDEO GAMES

