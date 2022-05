Welp. Day 1 of the NJ ban on single-use plastic bags is behind us. Even though we've known this was coming months in advance, I was still surprised at my own surprise at Wawa this morning on my way to work. After picking up my caramel macchiato (complete with a much-needed double shot of espresso) and carefully selecting my bacon croissant Sizzli, I made my way over to the check out counter. I was waiting in line when I heard the cashier ask someone ahead of me, "Would you like a free reusable bag?"

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO