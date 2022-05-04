ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, AL

Marshall Tucker Band to perform at free Woodstock Music Festival in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

WOODSTOCK, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The fifth annual Woodstock Music Festival will kick off this Saturday in Woodstock, Alabama, where several music acts will perform.

The Marshall Tucker Band will headline the festival, which will open at 5 p.m. at Holiday Raceway in town. Other music acts include Lorrie Morgan and Tab and the Mojo. The festival is free, although there is a $10 parking donation fee per vehicle.

The Marshall Tucker Band first started in 1972 and has sold over 15 million records. Lorrie Morgan has worked in country music since she was 13 years old and had her first singles, “Two People in Love” and “Tell Me I’m Only Dreaming,” in 1979. Tabitha Cooley, a native of Tuscaloosa, leads Tab and the Mojo.

All proceeds from the festival will go toward the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

Scott A Maze
2d ago

I’m saying that whether this is the original group that started MTB or a solid good band with only half the original band members , they’re going to put on a great songs with some fantastic vocals singing and playing legendary music. There isn’t but a few left in the original Lynard Skynard but what a great show it was and still is !! The money is going to a very worthy and just cause. You can’t loose going to this show in my opinion ✌️

