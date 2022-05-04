More than 1,000 PG&E customers without power near Chico airport

Washoe County commissioners are in discussions to add an extra fee onto Burning Man tickets to maintain a stretch of road that 70,000 Burners tromp across every Labor Day weekend. Bay Area people who attend Burning Man know that the directions are pretty easy. You take I-80 east all the...
YUBA CITY, Calif. — People were allowed back in their homes after Yuba City firefighters evacuated 21 homes due to a natural gas leak. Firefighters got the call around 4:15 p.m. for a gas leak at Monroe and Teal Hollow and found a ruptured four-inch natural gas line. Testing...
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax.
Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped.
Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
Some Californians wanted better information about wildfire risks, so they created their own outlets. Photo by Marcus Kauffman on UnsplashAn inside look at Watch Duty, a website called The Lookout, and a citizen-led quest for better information about fire dangers.
California energy officials on Friday issued a sober forecast for the state’s electrical grid, saying it lacks sufficient capacity to keep the lights on this summer and beyond if heatwaves, wildfires or other extreme events take their toll. The update from leaders from three state agencies and the office...
The 2020 wildfires that incinerated a record 4.3 million acres in California harken to centuries past when huge swaths of the state burned annually, researchers have found, but today's climate-driven conflagrations are far more destructive to the environment and human health. "California is in for a very smoky future, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Coastal Commission has issued strict new recommendations to both the Los Osos and the Cambria community services districts. The commission is recommending that San Luis Obispo County stop accepting applications for developments that cannot show evidence of adequate water supply....
