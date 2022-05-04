ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,000 PG&E customers without power near Chico airport

By Ashley Gardner
Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. — More than 1,000 PG&E customers were without...

CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Fire Suppression Fueled California's Destructive 2020 Wildfires

The 2020 wildfires that incinerated a record 4.3 million acres in California harken to centuries past when huge swaths of the state burned annually, researchers have found, but today's climate-driven conflagrations are far more destructive to the environment and human health. "California is in for a very smoky future, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
