CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison for killing and dismembering his mother and discarding her remains in Lake Michigan. Brian Peck was convicted of murder in February of murdering his mother, which he claims he did in self-defense because she allegedly walked towards him with a large knife for playing his music so loud. The Daily Herald reports Peck said in court he knocked his mother over and stomped on her until she died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO