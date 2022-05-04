Bridge and Paving Work Starts on I-80 near Arlington

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With a new, second, runaway truck ramp in the planning stages, the Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking input from truckers on whether the ramp should be on the right or left-hand side of I-70. Already more than 1,000 truckers have been answering survey questions. (credit: CBS) This goes back to April 2019 when a truck with no brakes passed the existing runaway truck ramp. What happened next was horrific. The truck plowed into stopped traffic on I-70 near Colorado Mills, killing four people and injuring another 10. Now CDOT is taking steps to prevent it from happening again. Engineer...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO