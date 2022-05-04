Charges pending after wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed by two Baltimore County Police officers inside of a house in Essex on Wednesday, according to authorities. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m., Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Neighbors told WJZ an elderly couple in their 60s live at the home with their three children. The officers went to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. #BREAKING: a police involved shooting @BaltCoPolice confirm on Boundbrook Way in Essex neighbors say its a quiet street but family disputes have happened at the house before &...

ESSEX, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO