Abortion in the Heartland: What a post Roe v. Wade America might look like

With the U.S. Supreme Court seemingly ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, more rural and conservative states are poised to significantly restrict abortions while progressive and more urban states will look to codify abortion rights and keep their clinics open.

A post-Roe America includes expected increases in women with the economic means traveling from restrictive states to abortion-friendly states such as Oregon, California, Maryland and New York to terminate pregnancies.

Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Columbia Willamette in Portland, said Oregon could see as much as 234% increase in abortions with restrictions in Idaho and other states imposed or looming. Udall also said mobile clinics deployed to more remote and underserved areas could be part of the abortion providers’ responses to higher demand and less national access for abortions.

Abortion rights advocates also say an overturned Roe and new state bans could be felt the most in rural areas and small towns where access to reproductive health care, including abortions, can already be limited.

“Red states and red counties are full of women who for this is going to be a very significant challenge for their ability to manage their lives,” said Myra Marx Ferree, a gender and women’s studies expert and former sociology professor at the University of Wisconsin. She sees the looming decision is a step back for women’s rights and sees parallels between historical gender and legal barriers related to divorce and contraception.

Opponents of abortion rights are welcoming a potential majority decision in a Mississippi abortion case that shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade a nd sending abortion rights to the purview of U.S. states.

“It is long past time that the court re-examine Roe, a ruling that truly was ‘legislating from the bench.’ That previous activist court removed the legislative process from states and Congress, those constitutionally elected by the people to do so. It wrongly removed the legislative debate from the public and their electees that they can face and publicly question and implore,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a conservative Republican representing rural swaths of northern California. “Modern science and technology has repeatedly confirmed what common sense always said was true, life begins at conception. I will continue to work to protect innocent life and look forward to, instead of leaks and speculation, the actual final verdict of the Supreme Court.”

The draft opinion was leaked to media outlet Politico sparking promises of an investigation by Chief Justice John Roberts and concerns from Republicans.

“The unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court decision damages the trust between justices, the deliberative process and the public. This leak is a destructive act. It breaks down the ability for our highest court to freely debate amongst themselves, to ask uncomfortable or even awkward questions in their deliberations, to be themselves,” LaMalfa said. “A full investigation must be done to make sure the leaker is found and punished.”

A post-Roe world

A post-Roe landscape will potentially launch two stark rushes across an already divided and American landscape.

Abortion rights opponents have long sought to weaken or eliminate Roe’s precedent of a federal right of privacy tied to terminating a pregnancy. Former President Donald Trump’s addition of Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, to the Supreme Court to succeed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a vocal abortion rights advocate, helped potentially tip the court’s balance away from Roe.

“The Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe — the most significant and glorious news of our lifetime,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, an abortion rights opponent.

All told, as many as 28 states could significantly restrict or ban abortions and another 13 have trigger laws that could impose new restrictions if and when federal Roe protections are weakened or eliminated.

Those include populous political battlegrounds Florida, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan as well as rural swaths of the West and South.

“If Roe and Casey are overturned, Pro-Life Wisconsin will lead the fight to enact a total protection statutory abortion ban in Wisconsin. We will further fight to enshrine the right to life in our Wisconsin Constitution,” said Matt Sande, legislative director for Pro-Life Wisconsin, referring to precedent-setting abortion cases. “If the state constitution is not amended and a future Wisconsin Supreme Court finds a right to abortion in that document, as recently occurred with the Kansas and Iowa high courts, all our pro-life laws will be in peril. That must not happen.”

Other states as well as 2024 GOP presidential contenders are also promising actions to restrict abortions.

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem said she would immediately call for a special legislative session to pass new abortion restrictions if the Supreme Court undoes the 1973 case legalizing abortions.

There have been more than 63 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion via Roe , according to anti-abortion advocates analysis of health statistics.

Codifying abortion

Many women living in rural areas and small towns already have to travel significant miles to access abortion clinics and other reproductive health services.

Those drives will get longer with potential scenarios of wealthier women being able to travel to other states for procedures (or gain access to abortion pills) while poorer women will have fewer options if they lives in states with prohibitions.

Some progressive states and regions are promising to be abortion havens is the leaked opinion becomes a reality.

Oregon has already established a new $15 million state fund to help women come to the state to have abortions. The state money will be used to help with travel and other costs including procedures. The fund came after Idaho joined Texas, Florida, Arizona and other Republican states in approving new restrictions on abortions after six weeks.

“All Americans should have access to abortion – full stop. Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon. We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, in response to the leaked SCOTUS opinion.

Planned Parenthood officials said they work hand-in-glove with the Oregon Health Authority on maintaining access for abortions. Udall said clinics in the Northwest are seeing more anti-abortion protests at clinics.

Progressives will also push to codify abortion rights in Democratic majority states. Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), are also looking at a federal codification of Roe including a potential new constitutional amendment ensuring the right to an abortion.

A national push, however, likely lacks the votes to pass a divided Congress especially without an end to filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.

The codification of abortion rights has been underway in a number of Democratic or “blue” states for a number of years, Ferree said. That entails broader state constitutional rights to abortion as well as state statutes and regulations related to access to and coverage for reproductive health care.

“We are proposing any amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution. We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves. Women will remain protected here,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Oregon codified abortion rights into state statute in 2017.

Sixteen states, including California, Washington, New York and Oregon, offer public funding for abortions while a dozen states, including Idaho, Texas and Arizona, try to restrict private insurance coverage for abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Ferree also worries about anti-abortion prosecutors and police in conservative states potentially going after telemedicine providers offering abortion pills and questions how miscarriages and behaviors such as smoking while pregnant might be approached in a post-Roe landscape.

“There will be more prosecutions of people providing the pills, for the taking the pills,” said Ferree of abortion inducing medication which has become more popular. She is also concerned about how post-Roe restrictions might impact doctors and what they might be required to report about pregnancies to government authorities.

Five-alarm fire

Other Democratic lawmakers across the country were quick to condemn the potential Supreme Court decision as they face a challenging midterm election with the U.S. economy dealing with the highest inflation in four decades.

“This is a five-alarm fire. If this is the final decision, the United States will be one of a handful of countries in the world moving backwards on women’s rights. The overturning of Roe would mark a devastating loss of constitutionally guaranteed bodily autonomy and privacy for more than half of America,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon). “Let me be clear: Abortion is health care. Ending this protected and established right — a right generations of women have now known and that the overwhelming majority of Americans support — would harm the health, safety, and lives of millions of women and families. This is going to be the fight of our lives, and we must use every tool at our disposal to stop this attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, who backs abortion rights, said the draft SCOTUS opinion could go beyond restrictions on pregnancy terminations.

“The draft opinion calls into question the fundamental right to privacy — the right to make personal choices about marriage, whether to have children, and how to raise them,” Biden said in a statement.

Some Republicans were quiet on the favorable draft ruling but more upset by the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court opinion.

“I have no comment until the final decision is published but am disappointed that the person who leaked the information did not respect the Supreme Court’s internal rules, even if they don’t agree with the opinion,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., who represents the conservative Eastern Shore and opposes abortion rights.