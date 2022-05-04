Church News for the Week of May 4

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Grace Church has a major impact in the Upstate. Part of that can be credited to its Housing Ministry, an initiative for affordable and supportive housing led by LeeAnne Cavin. "It started out caring for one individual of our church," Cavin said. That all began three...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Adam’s Scrap Recycling in Greenville County is on fire, according to the Greenville County Fire Dispatch. According to the Parker Fire District, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. There was a large pile of scrap metal on fire. The fire district said they do not know how the fire […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Events are ramping up in downtown Greenville. In fact, three big ones are happening starting Friday all along Main Street. Downtown Greenville is buzzing with energy as several events are gearing up. “It’ll be back to its normal festival site from pre-pandemic,” Will Young, the tourism administrator for the City of […]
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A church in Pickens County was damaged in Friday’s severe weather. According to the Pickens County Emergency Management, the porch on Porters Chapel United Methodist Church on East Preston McDaniel Road was damaged in the storm. Also, a tree fell on a mobile home. EMS said the damage is localized […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County couple is working to give foster children a piece of home. Jennifer and Ben Tice have been fostering children for more than a decade. They wanted to do something to help more than one or two children at a time. The couple recently...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cinco De Mayo is commonly mistaken for Mexican Independence Day when in reality, it commemorates the Battle of Puebla. During the battle in 1862, the Mexican army claimed victory over France during the second Franco Mexican war. According to a local chapter of the Hispanic...
Comments / 0