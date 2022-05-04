Comeback kids: St. Aug Knights have shown fight all year long, will need it against defending state champs

Andres Pescina and the St. Augustine Knights face Lutheran South on Thursday in a one-game playoff.

In St. Augustine’s matchup with Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy last week, the Knights went into the seventh inning down five runs.

Then CCIWA took its pitcher out.

This was the opportunity the Knights were looking for. Not only was an awesome pitcher out of the game — Coach Mario Garcia’s paraphrased words there — but St. Augustine was in a familiar spot. It had been down before and it knew it could fight back.

In several wins this year it found a way to fight back to come out with victories. Even in losses the Knights have fought back.

The matchup with CCIWA wound up being a loss, but the Knights fought back. They actually tied it up at 6 and forced extra innings before falling in the eighth on a controversial balk.

This Knights team has shown fight all year long and they pride themselves on that.

“We all know that on our team we’re all full of fighters,” senior Juanito Gonzalez said. “We just never give up.”

Head coach Mario Garcia lauded his team’s effort to come back in many of these games which gave the Knights a chance at a district title. It also earned them their third playoff appearance in the last three years — excluding the COVID year when there were no playoffs.

“We (battle) back and that’s what we’ve done all year,” he said. “We’ve been down in the last inning, we either go ahead or we make a good run.”

Junior Andres Pescina has often been the catalyst of many of those late-inning runs which have put the Knights in position to win.

St. Augustine’s leadoff man said the reason they show so much fight in the late innings is the belief they have in each other. But still, the success the team has had in those moments has also impressed him.

“I think the key for our team is each one of us, we support (each other),” he said. “(We can) see the change in the game from 6-1 to 6-5. It’s very impressive to do that in one inning (with) two outs. It’s very difficult to do.”

The challenge this week though is putting pressure on themselves to come back and win could put them in a bad spot.

Due to the loss to CCIWA, the Knights finished second in their district. That set up a matchup with Lutheran South out of Houston — the three-time defending state champion in TAPPS 5A.

Digging themselves in a hole against a team with that kind of postseason success and experience may not be a great idea.

But how do they keep from doing that?

“We (need) to have that same urgency that we have in the last inning in our previous games where we came back,” Gonzalez said. “We have to start with that urgency from the very beginning.”

So what does that entail? Is it swinging at more first pitches? Is it taking more pitches and putting more pressure on the opposing pitcher? Is it simply putting the ball in play as opposed to striking out?

Odds are, it’s more than just one thing.

“It’s just a clutch hit,” Garcia said. “We’ve been getting men on base either through walks, hits or whatever. We’ve been finding ways to get people on base but we just haven’t been able to get the clutch two-out hit.

“In a game like (Thursday), especially in a one-gamer, it’s huge to make sure that at least you put the ball in play and get into situations where you hit the man in from third or second.”

In the matchup prior to the one against CCIWA, the Knights left 15 runners on through the first five innings of play.

That’s as many as physically possible.

St. Augustine did manage to push six runs across the board in those innings, but it left so many more out there. Against a team like Lutheran South which went 24-9 on the season with wins over District 23-6A second-place finisher Strake Jesuit, District 6-4A champion Stephenville and District 28-4A third-place finisher Wimberley, chances like that cannot be missed.

For St. Augustine, it may takes its best game of the year to knock off Lutheran South in a one-game playoff set to be played Thursday in San Antonio.

It honestly may take a little bit of luck, but the Knights wouldn’t object to such a thing.

“You get that man on third (and) a little bit of luck — an error here, a walk or a hit batsman — just to generate to get that run in,” Garcia said.

It’s going to be a tall order for St. Augustine this week. Lutheran South is the No. 7 ranked private school team in all of the state, according to txhighschoolbaseball.com.

It is the No. 3 ranked team in TAPPS Division II.

The Knights will have to play their best to just compete in this game. They may have to play over their heads to win. But that’s not taking away their confidence. They believe they can compete.

They believe they can win.

“Yes, they’re three-time state champs, but we all believe in ourselves that if we all play together, we come together as one and we play with the same urgency when we’re always down instead of waiting to the end…just keep playing our game.”

He continued: “100 percent (we can win).”

