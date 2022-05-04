ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here at Yale: Sounds from another realm

By Andrea Thompson Peed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder an early evening dusk, made darker by rain clouds overhead, shades of red, blue, and rose flowed across the white façade of 17 Hillhouse Avenue as an electronic landscape of sounds pulsed from speakers. This was the scene on a recent April evening, as a crowd gathered...

Related
Nature.com

Condensates in RNA repeat sequences are heterogeneously organized and exhibit reptation dynamics

Although it is known that RNA undergoes liquid"“liquid phase separation, the interplay between the molecular driving forces and the emergent features of the condensates, such as their morphologies and dynamic properties, is not well understood. We introduce a coarse-grained model to simulate phase separation of trinucleotide repeat RNAs, which are implicated in neurological disorders. After establishing that the simulations reproduce key experimental findings, we show that once recruited inside the liquid droplets, the monomers transition from hairpin-like structures to extended states. Interactions between the monomers in the condensates result in the formation of an intricate and dense intermolecular network, which severely restrains the fluctuations and mobilities of the RNAs inside large droplets. In the largest densely packed high-viscosity droplets, the mobility of RNA chains is best characterized by reptation, reminiscent of the dynamics in polymer melts. Our work provides a microscopic framework for understanding liquid"“liquid phase separation in RNA, which is not easily discernible in current experiments.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Matter of Everything by Suzie Sheehy review – 12 experiments that changed the world

In 1895, the German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen noticed that a phosphor-coated screen gave off a green light when exposed to a cathode ray tube. He quickly realised that he’d found a new invisible ray. Asked what he thought when he saw this green light, he replied: “I didn’t think. I investigated.” In fact he spent seven weeks investigating, locked away in his laboratory and only coming out when his wife, Anna, insisted he eat something. He rewarded her concern for his wellbeing by using the unknown rays to make an image of her hand on a photographic plate. It proved that they could travel through skin and flesh: the plate revealed her bones and wedding ring. When she saw the image, she was appalled, saying: “I have seen my death!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nature.com

The rapid evolution of lungfish durophagy

Innovations relating to the consumption of hard prey are implicated in ecological shifts in marine ecosystems as early as the mid-Paleozoic. Lungfishes represent the first and longest-ranging lineage of durophagous vertebrates, but how and when the various feeding specializations of this group arose remain unclear. Two exceptionally preserved fossils of the Early Devonian lobe-finned fish Youngolepis reveal the origin of the specialized lungfish feeding mechanism. Youngolepis has a radically restructured palate, reorienting jaw muscles for optimal force transition, coupled with radiating entopterygoid tooth rows like those of lungfish toothplates. This triturating surface occurs in conjunction with marginal dentition and blunt coronoid fangs, suggesting a role in crushing rather than piercing prey. Bayesian tip-dating analyses incorporating these morphological data indicate that the complete suite of lungfish feeding specializations may have arisen in as little as 7 million years, representing one of the most striking episodes of innovation during the initial evolutionary radiations of bony fishes.
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

Scientists Create Molecules that can Follow Darwinian Evolution

A team of researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered a set of RNA molecules that are capable of replication and diversification. This potentially allows the molecules to undergo Darwinian evolution, pointing the way to a possible first step to life on Earth. As lead author Assistant Professor Ryo Mizuuchi said, “The results could be a clue to solving the ultimate question that human beings have been asking for thousands of years — what are the origins of life?”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bilayer graphene inspires two-universe cosmological model

Physicists sometimes come up with crazy stories that sound like science fiction. Some turn out to be true, like how the curvature of space and time described by Einstein was eventually borne out by astronomical measurements. Others linger on as mere possibilities or mathematical curiosities. In a new paper in...
PHYSICS

